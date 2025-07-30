“Stop Using My Name as Bait”: Rajkanya Baruah Slams Media Over Hit-and-Run Coverage

Assam model and event planner Rajkanya Baruah, whose name made national headlines in 2021 following a late-night crash in Guwahati, has now hit back at a section of the media for “repeatedly and maliciously” dragging her into unrelated road accident reports, most recently, the July 25 Dakhingaon hit-and-run case involving actress Nandinee R Kashyap.

In a strongly worded open letter posted on social media, Baruah called out an Assamese daily for using her name in sensational headlines without any factual connection to the ongoing case, warning that she would take legal action if the report is not retracted within 24 hours.

“Enough is enough. This newspaper @aamar_asom has now repeatedly dragged my name into any accident case that happens in this city, with no regard for facts, truth, or the emotional toll this causes,” Baruah wrote.

She alleged that the newspaper, despite no fresh legal development in her case, has plastered her name on the front page, creating a misleading narrative that draws parallels between the 2021 Rukminigaon crash and the recent fatal collision in which 23-year-old Samiul Haque lost his life.

Media Report Sparks Outrage

The front-page report in an Assamese daily published on July 29 made direct and indirect comparisons between Rajkanya’s 2021 case and the current one involving Nandinee Kashyap, reviving public memory around the earlier incident and suggesting a “pattern” of high-profile individuals evading accountability in such cases.

Baruah called this an “orchestrated smear campaign” and said such reporting crosses the line between journalism and harassment.

“It Was Not a Hit-and-Run”: Rajkanya Reasserts Her Legal Stand

In her detailed statement, Baruah laid out several rebuttals:

🔹 She was not absconding after the 2021 accident and had fully cooperated with the police.

🔹 There was no positive toxicology report confirming she was under the influence of alcohol.

🔹 There is no evidence that the injured person was a PWD worker on duty.

🔹 No government document confirms official roadwork at the time of the incident.

🔹 She pointed out that the trial has seen only one witness appear in four years, raising questions about delays in the judicial process.

“Repeatedly sensationalising an accident—one that could happen to anyone—is not journalism. It’s harassment,” she stated.

Threat of Legal Action

Baruah has demanded that the Assamese daily issue a public retraction and delete her name from the report, warning that if it fails to do so, she will file a defamation case and a complaint for mental harassment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“You have 24 hours. If not, I will be initiating legal action… This is your final warning,” she said, addressing not just the publication, but all other media houses, editors, and social media pages in Assam.

Context: Why Her Name Was Brought Up

Public attention is currently focused on the Dakhingaon accident involving Assamese actress Nandinee R Kashyap, whose car allegedly hit and fatally injured a young man, Samiul Haque. Kashyap was initially let off on bond, but later arrested under non-bailable sections after public pressure and the victim's death.

Netizens and media drew parallels between Kashyap and Baruah, both being public figures, women, and allegedly involved in late-night accidents. Several social media posts and reports insinuated a “repeat of 2021”, indirectly invoking Baruah’s name to highlight a pattern of impunity, despite no direct connection between the two incidents.

“This Is Not Public Reporting Anymore—It’s a Smear Campaign”

Baruah’s statement has also triggered larger conversations on media ethics, especially around the treatment of women in high-profile legal cases.

“This post is an open letter to every outlet that thinks women are easy targets and silence means guilt. It doesn’t. Not anymore.”

She ended her statement with a declaration that she will no longer remain silent, and allow the law to speak on her behalf.

The 2021 Case in Brief

Baruah was accused of injuring nine people in a late-night collision at Rukminigaon on October 2, 2021. Initially granted bail, she was later re-arrested after a medical report contradicted her health claims. She was booked under IPC Sections 279, 294, 388, and 353 and released on bail by Gauhati High Court on March 9, 2022. The case remains under trial.

Meanwhile, in the Kashyap Case…

The case involving actress Nandinee Kashyap has taken a serious turn:

Her vehicle had five prior challans , mostly for speeding.

Police initially filed the case under bailable sections , but later added non-bailable Section 105 of the BNS .

The car has now been seized for forensic tests to confirm whether it actually struck Samiyul’s two-wheeler.

The victim’s family has accused Kashyap’s family of showing political connections and offering no financial aid .

Police admitted to delays in response, with the DCP (Traffic) stating that traffic police were unaware of the crash on the night it occurred.

Baruah’s message stands as both a legal warning and a personal plea against what she terms “irresponsible, gendered, and targeted” media attacks. Whether Aamar Asom responds with a retraction—or faces legal proceedings—remains to be seen.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details emerge.

