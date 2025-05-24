Street Vendors Protest Sudden Evictions by GMC Despite Paying Daily Taxes

Street vendors across Guwahati have raised strong objections against the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), alleging arbitrary eviction drives despite regular tax payments and the issuance of official identification cards.

According to local vendors, GMC collects daily taxes from roadside sellers, including vegetable and fruit vendors, and has even provided ID cards authorizing them to do business in specific areas. However, despite following regulations, many vendors are facing sudden eviction without prior notice, leading to financial instability and distress.

The affected vendors have now united in protest, accusing a section of GMC officials of exploiting them while denying them their right to livelihood. They have demanded an immediate halt to such eviction drives and urged the authorities to allow legal vendors to continue their business without fear.

With growing support from the local community, the protest is gaining momentum. The vendors have made it clear that unless their demands are met, demonstrations will continue.

