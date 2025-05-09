GMC Announces Major Reforms to Support Small Traders and Promote Inclusive Urban Mobility

In a bid to promote inclusive urban development and sustainable mobility, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a slew of citizen-centric reforms set to benefit small traders, daily commuters, and marginalized communities.

Advertisment

Simplified Trade License System and Reduced Fees for Small Businesses

In a major step towards ease of doing business, GMC has rationalized the number of trade categories under the general trade license from nearly 7,000 to fewer than 150. This simplification is aimed at streamlining the licensing process, making it more efficient and accessible for applicants.

In a further boost for small traders, particularly micro-enterprises, GMC has slashed the annual trade license fee for small establishments such as pan shops and grocery stores (with floor areas under 100 square feet) from ₹1,750 to ₹1,000. The move is expected to lower financial barriers, improve compliance, and encourage formalization of businesses at the grassroots level.

Free Parking for Two and Three-Wheelers from June 1

To ease the burden on commuters and promote eco-friendly transport options, GMC has announced that starting June 1, 2025, all GMC-tendered parking lots will offer free parking for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Officials stated that the initiative is designed to improve access to public spaces and reduce the cost of daily intra-city travel.

Market Fee Waiver for SC /ST Female Vendors

In a landmark move to empower women from marginalized communities, GMC has waived market fees for female vendors belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) operating in GMC-leased markets. The implementation of the waiver will begin on June 1, 2025, following the issuance of identity documentation to eligible beneficiaries.

GMC officials emphasized that these reforms underscore the corporation’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable urban environment in Guwahati. The corporation has urged all stakeholders, including vendors, traders, and commuters, to actively participate in the rollout and take full advantage of the new provisions.