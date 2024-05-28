Strong Currents of Brahmaputra Wash Away Ferry Ghats in North Guwahati

Following incessant rainfall and strong winds, at least three ferry ghats in North Guwahati were washed away by the strong currents of the Brahmaputra River, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The embankments at three ferry ghats namely Madhyamkhanda, Rajaduar, and Majgaon were breached by the relentless current of the mighty river.
The Kamrup district administration suspended ferry services for the past two days due to the perilous weather conditions. However, despite this precautionary measure, no emergency relief services have been provided, exacerbating the situation.
Notably, all ferry services plying on the Brahmaputra along with fishing activities near it and its tributaries in the Kamrup district were suspended from Monday to Tuesday in anticipation of strong winds and rainfall due to cyclone Remal.
On the other hand, two barges reportedly drifted from Machkhuwa to the Pandu Temple Ghat in Guwahati as a result of gusty winds. These barges, loaded with construction materials from a site on the Brahmaputra, have been stranded at the Pandu Temple Ghat, reports added.
The situation has raised concerns about the safety of ongoing construction projects and the potential hazards posed by these stranded vessels.