Student Dies On Campus At IIT Guwahati

A student tragically died on campus at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) on Thursday, the authorities have informed.
According to the institute’s authorities, the death of the student was due to natural causes, citing the medical report which was corroborated by the police.
Reports on Thursday claimed that the student was from Rajasthan and had arrived in Guwahati to attend classes at the premier institute around six months ago.
Authorities mentioned that they are cooperating diligently with the police in their investigation into the matter.
The family members of the deceased student were informed immediately following the unfortunate incident. The institute has said that they have arrived.
They further extended their deepest condolences to the family during their difficult time.