Students Urge GMC to Provide Affordable Food Stalls Near Cotton Varsity

Days after the food stalls near Cotton University were evicted, the students of the university on Friday requested the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor, Mrigen Sarania to provide affordable food outlets near the university expressing disapproval of the students’ union decision to remove the food stalls stating that it would disrupt the sanctity of the academic environment.
A student of the university told Pratidin Time Digital, “A few days ago, members of Cotton University Students’ Union opposed the set up of khao gully to maintain the sanctity of the academic environment which resulted in the eviction of the other food stalls that had been near the university for several years. Before pressing their demand to GMC to remove the food outlets, the students’ union did not consult with the students if whether they want the old stalls to be removed or not.”
“Following the eviction of the old food stalls, students had to face challenges in finding affordable food outlets. Owing to the lack of food stalls near the university, the students had to walk long distances in search of affordable place to eat,” he stated.
Facing this challenge, the students of Cotton University submitted a letter to the Mayor of GMC urging him to install affordable food outlets near the university.
“We wish to bring to your attention the challenges our students are currently facing due to tie closure of the food shops. The students are compelled to travel considerable distances for lunch, even within the constraints of short breaks between classes. Furthermore, the absence of reasonably priced food establishments in the vicinity adds to their plight. In this regard, we kindly urge you to consider the urgent need for affordable food options within proximity to our campus. This would greatly alleviate the difficulties faced by our students during their academic hours,” the letter reads.
“We also take this opportunity to express our strong disapproval of certain students who have distorted the matter for their personal gain in the media. We sincerely hope that you would take our genuine concerns into account and facilitate the establishment of accessible food outlets,” it added.
After receiving the letter, GMC Mayor Sarania assured to solve the problem at the earliest.
Meanwhile, one of old food stalls owner said, “We wish to follow all the guidelines issued by the GMC and will be happy if they assign us a designated place as we had been here serving the students and others for many years. We are looking to further orders by GMC to re-install our food outlets.”