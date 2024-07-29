Sub-Districts in Assam to Begin Functioning from Oct 2, Confirms CM Sarma

The functioning of sub-districts in Assam will officially come into effect from October 2, 2024.
This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing District Commissioners during the two-day DCs Conference in Guwahati on Monday.
CM Sarma also highlighted that the foundation stones for permanent office of the sub-districts will be laid on the same day. A core team at the state level will also be established to assist the DCs in delegating tasks to these new sub-districts, he added.
While addressing the DCs, the Assam Chief Minister said, “The matter which we discussed in Tinsukia has to be taken to a logical conclusion. After the last meeting, we rechristened Deputy Commissioners to District Commissioners and effected the transfer posting of officers within the district. Creating sub-districts was an important component of turning districts as fulcrum of administration.”
“On October 2, we will officially launch sub-districts in Assam. We had issued a notification earlier to highlight the functions of each sub-district and also announced that there will be two sub-districts in Kamrup Metro. Senior officials will deliberate with you on the sub districts during the oath-taking ceremony of our new Governor tomorrow. But the administrative functions of the sub-districts will come into effect from October 2 officially,” he added.