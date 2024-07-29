Assam CM Instructs DCs to Simplify Govt Functions and Serve Only Vegetarian Food

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday has instructed District Commissioners (DCs) to ensure that all government-oriented events are kept simple and solemn, with a strict policy of serving only vegetarian food.
During a Conference of District Commissioners held at the New CMO, Lok Sewa Bhawan, CM Sarma emphasized that non-vegetarian food should not be served at any government function or during the visit of the Chief Minister or Ministers.
He expressed frustration over reports that ministers have been consuming non-veg food after cabinet meetings, asserting that such practices create a disconnect between the government and the public.
CM Sarma, who has diabetes and cannot consume non-veg food, stated, "If you want to feed me chicken, I will be irritated and annoyed. Public opinion matters, and we should align our practices with their preferences. Serving simple vegetarian lunch is a more respectful approach."
He also urged that any minister or officer wanting non-veg food should visit local eateries instead.
In addition to the food policy, CM Sarma directed Superintendents of Police (SPs) to limit the cavalcade during visits of the Chief Minister, Governor, or other ministers to no more than 10 vehicles, including those of the DC and SP.
He criticized the current VIP culture for causing unnecessary public inconvenience and harassment, emphasizing the need for a streamlined and respectful approach to security and logistics.
“Assam should establish a reputation for not endorsing VIP culture. While SPs in the districts arrange barricades for visits by the Chief Minister or Governor, this often leads to public harassment as police push crowds to ensure our protection. This makes my visits seem counterproductive and raises concerns about the government's sensitivity. Security should be managed in a way that doesn’t inconvenience the public. We need to earn the public's goodwill. DCs and SPs should coordinate effectively during visits. Provided there are no security concerns, these visits should be smooth and engaging,” added the Chief Minister.
In his concluding remarks, the Chief Minister mandated that no non-vegetarian food be served at any government function, with the exception of state guests.
"We must remember that many people in our state cannot afford such delicacies at home. Therefore, this policy should be a priority," he emphasized.