Assam CM Instructs DCs to Simplify Govt Functions and Serve Only Vegetarian Food

“Assam should establish a reputation for not endorsing VIP culture. While SPs in the districts arrange barricades for visits by the Chief Minister or Governor, this often leads to public harassment as police push crowds to ensure our protection. This makes my visits seem counterproductive and raises concerns about the government's sensitivity. Security should be managed in a way that doesn’t inconvenience the public. We need to earn the public's goodwill. DCs and SPs should coordinate effectively during visits. Provided there are no security concerns, these visits should be smooth and engaging,” added the Chief Minister.