Sudden Decline in Temperature Amid Heavy Rainfall in Guwahati!

The maximum temperature in the Guwahati city is likely to drop amid persistent heavy rainfall activity in the state for the next few more days, the India Metrological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to the latest data provided by the IMD, there has been a decline in day temperature by almost 10°C below normal in several parts of Northeast. In the Guwahati city, the maximum temperature in the city on Monday was recorded 21.2°C while, the maximum temperature on Sunday was 29°C.

Interestingly, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to remain partial today with 17.5°C. On Sunday the minimum temperature was recorded to be around 18.9°C.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall activity at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next five days.

Probable Impacts

· Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

· Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.

· Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector

· Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to strong winds.

· Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.

· Small boats may get torn from their moorings due to strong/gusty winds.

· Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.

· Heavy rainfall / Hail may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

· High winds may cause lodging of vegetables and plants.

· Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.

· Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.

Actions suggested

• Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.

• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.

• Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.

• Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.

• Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.

• Postpone sowing of seeds; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues etc.

• Be Updated.