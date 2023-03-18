Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Activity over NE States To Continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that heavy rainfall activity over North Eastern states is likely to continue for another five days.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in entire Northeast region for the next few days starting from Saturday.

It is likely that thunderstorm lightning with gusty winds will hit states like Assam and Meghalaya on March 20, thus, IMD has issued an orange alert particularly in these two states.

Here is the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The eastwest trough now runs from a cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood to north Bihar across East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh at 1.5 km above mean level. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Assam and the neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to continue during March 18-22, 2023. Under its influence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorm lightning with gusty winds is very likely during March 19-22, 2023 over northeast region, stated the IMD report.

Probable Impacts

· Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

· Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.

· Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector

· Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to strong winds.

· Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.

· Small boats may get torn from their moorings due to strong/gusty winds.

· Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.

· Heavy rainfall / Hail may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

· High winds may cause lodging of vegetables and plants.

· Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.

· Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.

Actions suggested

• Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.

• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.

• Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.

• Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.

• Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.

• Postpone sowing of seeds; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues etc.

• Be Updated.