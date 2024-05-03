Assam: Flash Floods Hit Cachar Due to Heavy Rainfall; 8410 Residents Affected

In Cachar's Silchar, specifically in Ward No 14 Nagatilla and Aulia Bazar area, flash floods ensued following heavy rainfall on May 3, 2024, a bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated.
A total of 8410 individuals have been impacted, comprising 3680 males, 2840 females, and 1890 children. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, loss of livestock, or damage to residences, as confirmed by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued reports indicating the presence of cyclonic circulations over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, West Assam, and northeast Assam. The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is now observed at 1.5 km above mean sea level.
Weather Forecast:
Day 1: Light to moderate rain expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with isolated instances of light rain in Assam and Meghalaya. Hot and humid weather conditions anticipated in West Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely in isolated areas across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Isolated thunderstorms expected in Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 2: Similar weather patterns forecasted, with light to moderate rain expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Hot and humid conditions to persist in West Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.
Day 3, 4, 5: Increasing likelihood of rain in most areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Thunderstorms with gusty winds anticipated, especially in isolated areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Warnings:
Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5: Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely at isolated places across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Isolated instances of thunderstorms expected in Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.