Assam: Flash Floods Hit Cachar Due to Heavy Rainfall; 8410 Residents Affected

Day 1: Light to moderate rain expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with isolated instances of light rain in Assam and Meghalaya. Hot and humid weather conditions anticipated in West Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely in isolated areas across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Isolated thunderstorms expected in Arunachal Pradesh.