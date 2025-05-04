Sukur Ali Among Six Held as Guwahati Police Bust Gambling Racket

In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the Basistha Police have dismantled a major gambling network operating both online and offline within the city. The operation led to the arrest of six individuals allegedly involved in orchestrating and participating in the racket.

The gambling ring was reportedly being run from a vehicle stationed in the Lokhra area, where the accused were found actively conducting betting operations. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a swift raid and apprehended the culprits, who had been engaging in various forms of gambling and online betting.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Munawar Hassan, Sukur Ali Ahmed, Maqbur Hussain, Partha Pratim Das, Lutfor Rahman, and Abdullah Ali Farooq.

During the raid, the Basistha Police recovered multiple ATM cards, a significant amount of cash, and several mobile phones used for betting activities.