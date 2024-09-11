"I Didn’t Escape, I Was Hiding" – Sumi Borah Set to Surrender in Scam Case

Sumi Borah, in her statement, refuted the allegations, calling the media reports "baseless and fake." She claimed that less than 10% of the information circulating is true and expressed her distress over the mental harassment she has endured. "Even before the court proves me guilty, the media has destroyed my life with accusations," Borah stated. She further explained that the case, initially involving online trading scams, had taken an unexpected turn, specifically targeting her.