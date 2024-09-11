"I Didn’t Escape, I Was Hiding" – Sumi Borah Set to Surrender in Scam Case

In a major development in the ongoing search operation launched by Assam Police to apprehend the absconding couple Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, Sumi took to her social media handle on Wednesday, announcing her decision to surrender. The couple is wanted in connection with an alleged stock market trading scam.
Sumi Borah, in her statement, refuted the allegations, calling the media reports "baseless and fake." She claimed that less than 10% of the information circulating is true and expressed her distress over the mental harassment she has endured. "Even before the court proves me guilty, the media has destroyed my life with accusations," Borah stated. She further explained that the case, initially involving online trading scams, had taken an unexpected turn, specifically targeting her.
"I didn’t escape but was hiding due to the unbearable allegations. Today, after gaining confidence, I have decided to surrender and cooperate with Assam Police," she added. Borah expressed her belief in her innocence and hopes the legal process will prove her right.
Earlier in the day, Assam Police, acting on directives from Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, arrested Tarkik Borah’s brother, Amlan Borah, in Bihar in connection with the scam. In addition, a Fortuner Sigma 4 model vehicle, bearing registration number AS01FL8009 and registered in Tarkik Borah’s name, was seized in Meghalaya.