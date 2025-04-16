Sunrise Spices Brings Village-Style Bihu to Guwahati with ‘Smritir Rongali’

In a heartfelt ode to Assam’s most cherished festival, Rongali Bihu, ITC’s Sunrise Spices has rolled out a unique campaign titled Smritir Rongali, bringing the soul of rural celebrations into the heart of urban Guwahati.

Blending nostalgia with cultural pride, Smritir Rongali aims to bridge the gap between traditional village-style Bihu and modern city life. With immersive installations and a celebration that pays tribute to Assam’s deep-rooted customs, Sunrise Spices is setting the stage for a Bihu experience that’s both familiar and refreshing.

At the core of this campaign is a captivating village-themed setup, complete with bamboo huts, haystacks, earthen lamps, and the aroma of age-old festivities. From the folk tunes echoing through the air to handcrafted décor that mirrors Assam’s rustic charm, the space offers a sensory journey straight to the heart of the Assamese countryside.

But the celebrations don’t stop there. Sunrise Spices has partnered with major Bihu pandals across Guwahati—including Latasil, Chandmari, Khanapara, and Geetanagar—to create themed tableaus and cultural corners. These installations recreate traditional Bihu rituals in their truest form—from the Goru Bihu morning traditions and spirited Husori troupes to energetic Bihu dances and live musical performances, all inspired by the essence of village life.

“Through Smritir Rongali, we want to offer city dwellers an opportunity to relive their childhood Bihu memories and feel a deeper connection to our roots,” a Sunrise Spices spokesperson said. “It’s about celebrating our culture, together, right here in the heart of Guwahati.”

As Guwahati lights up with the sounds of dhols, pepas, and heartfelt celebration, Smritir Rongali stands as a vivid reminder that tradition and togetherness are timeless. Sunrise Spices invites every resident to be part of this beautifully curated Bihu experience—rooted in heritage, steeped in joy, and bursting with color and community.

Come home to Bihu. Come home to Smritir Rongali.

