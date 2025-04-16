Bongaigaon Refinery Celebrates Bihu with Senior Citizens of Abhayapuri Old Age Home

In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate Rongali Bihu, Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) brought festive cheer to the senior citizens of Abhayapuri Old Age Home in Bongaigaon. The initiative highlighted the refinery’s commitment to community engagement and preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

On Monday, Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director and Refinery Head of Bongaigaon Refinery, personally visited the old age home to extend Bihu greetings. During the visit, he interacted with the elderly residents and distributed traditional Bihu snacks and thoughtful gifts, creating a joyful and memorable celebration for the inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, Barua said, “It is our privilege to share the joy of Bihu with the respected elders of Abhayapuri Old Age Home. Their blessings and smiles are invaluable, and Bongaigaon Refinery is committed to supporting and engaging with all members of our community.”

The visit was warmly received by the residents and staff of the old age home, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the refinery team for their thoughtful gesture. The event not only brought happiness to the elderly but also reinforced the refinery’s efforts in building strong bonds with the local community through inclusive and culturally rooted initiatives.