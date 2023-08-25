Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Transfer of Gauhati HC Judge Nani Tagia to Patna HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Nani Tagia from the Gauhati High Court to the Patna High Court, reports said on Friday.
According to information, the Collegium proposed the transfer of Tagia in a meeting held on August 23. The Collegium consisted of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.
Justice Tagia had requested by a communication dated August 24 to remain at any of the benches of the Gauhati High Court or be transferred to the Tripura High Court instead.
The Collegium rejecting the transfer request of Tagia said that it has been proposed for ‘better administration of justice’.
The resolution said, “We have considered the request made by Mr Justice Nani Tagia. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 23 August 2023 to transfer Mr Justice Nani Tagia to the High Court of Judicature at Patna.”