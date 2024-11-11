Surge in Thefts Across Guwahati; 1,439 Cases Reported in 8 Months

Guwahati has alarmingly created a record with a total of 1,439 thefts over the past eight months, sources said on Monday. A series of FIRs have been filed at multiple police stations across the city in response to the growing number of theft incidents.
According to information, among the police stations, Dispur police station has recorded the highest number of cases, with 324 thefts filed. Basistha Police Station follows with 195 theft cases, securing the second-highest position. The third spot goes to Paltan Bazar Police Station, which has filed 141 cases, while Jalukbari Police Station ranks fourth with 119 cases.
On the other hand, the other police stations in the city reporting significant theft cases are Hatigaon (85 cases), Fatasil (64 cases), Geetanagar (75 cases), Panbazar (76 cases), Bharalumukh (69 cases), Bhangagarh (61 cases), Gorchuk (66 cases), and Chanmari (68 cases). Apart from these, areas like Noonmati, Sonapur, Satgaon, Latasil, and Azara are also witnessing an increasing trend of theft incidents.
As thefts, including daylight robberies and pick pocketing, continue to plague the city, the residents of Guwahati are living in fear under the constant threat of burglars. Despite the 'smart police' security measures, the city's thieves are finding ways to outsmart the system, leading to widespread panic and insecurity among the citizens.
On Sunday, in a theft incident near the Ganesh Mandir area of Guwahati, burglars targeted the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) housing complex. Taking advantage of the absence of residents at night, the thieves stole an LPG cylinder and cash. The incident occurred at the residence of APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) employee Abul Kashem. A case has been filed by Dispur Police Station in connection with the theft. In another incident, a woman named Sumitra Mohanta from Purvanchal Nagar, Hengerabari, was targeted by thieves who stole a gold chain and cash, sources said.