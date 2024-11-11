Surge in Thefts Across Guwahati; 1,439 Cases Reported in 8 Months

On Sunday, in a theft incident near the Ganesh Mandir area of Guwahati, burglars targeted the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) housing complex. Taking advantage of the absence of residents at night, the thieves stole an LPG cylinder and cash. The incident occurred at the residence of APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) employee Abul Kashem. A case has been filed by Dispur Police Station in connection with the theft. In another incident, a woman named Sumitra Mohanta from Purvanchal Nagar, Hengerabari, was targeted by thieves who stole a gold chain and cash, sources said.