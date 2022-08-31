Suspected Jihadi with Al-Qaeda Links Arrested in Guwahati

Continuing crackdown on jihadi terror modules in Assam, the police apprehended a suspected jihadi in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The jihadi has been identified as Ajmal Hussain alias Amzad.

According to reports, Amzad had come into links with the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) through Mohammed Suman, the jihadi who was arrested in Barpeta.

Amzad was the terror outfit’s Guwahati module in-charge. He was a businessman by profession who used to bring goods from Barpeta side to Guwahati, during which he came in terms with Suman.

Amzad had reportedly joined the terror outfit in Bangladesh.

The Guwahati Police in collaboration with the Goalpara Police arrested the jihadi from his residence in Fatasil Ambari on Wednesday. After conducting search operations at Amzad’s residence, many books and posters of the AQIS have been seized.

The arrested jihadi has been taken to Goalpara.