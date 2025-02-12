Triple Murder in Guwahati: Woman, Daughter, and Husband Found Dead

In a shocking incident in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam area, three bodies were found in a single residence, all belonging to the same family.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Julie Deka, her daughter Ritika Deka, and her husband Lohit Thakuria, also known as Ratul.

The city police suspect that all three were murdered, with signs of injury visible on the bodies of Julie and Ritika, while Lohit Thakuria was found dead with injuries.

Julie Deka, originally from Morigaon, had been staying at a railway quarter in Guwahati due to her work with the railways. She was married twice, and her daughter Ritika, a class 9 student, was from Julie's first marriage.

It has also come to the fore that Lohit Thakuria worked at a garage and was previously accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, Ritika. This incident had led to Lohit’s imprisonment under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, a Assam CID team has arrived at the crime scene to investigate further.

The deaths of the family members, under mysterious circumstances, have raised serious questions, with the city police suggesting that there may have been external involvement in the killings.

The investigation is ongoing, with Assam CID officials working to uncover the truth behind this horrific crime.

