Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva 2023: Cleanliness Drive Organised by NDRF in Guwahati

In compliance to the instructions of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) conveyed by HQ NDRF, as part of Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, to pay tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 2, 2023, “One Hour” cleanliness drives at various locations in AOR of this unit, Assam & Tripura from 11 am to 12 noon on Sunday.