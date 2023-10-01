Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva 2023: Cleanliness Drive Organised by NDRF in Guwahati

In compliance to the instructions of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) conveyed by HQ NDRF, as part of Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, to pay tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 2, 2023, “One Hour” cleanliness drives at various locations in AOR of this unit, Assam & Tripura from 11 am to 12 noon on Sunday.
National Disaster Response Force, remains committed to protecting the Environment and all Natural resources by preserving and improving the green cover of the planet. NDRF is driven by a desire to set a glorious tradition of helping our future generations inherit a better future. That’s why we rescuers regularly carry out such Cleanliness drives at all our locations across the country.
Prof. Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister Tripura, J K Sinha, Cheif Secretary Tripura, Amitabh Ranjan, DGP Tripura, Deepak Majumdar, Mayor Agartala, Shailesh Kr Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Tripura and Students from IIT Guwahati, Serve Smile Foundation volunteers Guwahati, Staff of Municipality Corporation Guwahati, and other head of Depts and civil population were also participated in the cleanliness drive.
The whole event was organized under the close supervision of HPS Kandari, Commandant, 01 battalion of the NDRF along with four officers and 375 rescuers and large number of locals and staff of Kamakhya Temple Devalaya also participated in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.