Swagata Square in Guwahati Burns 33 Hours Straight; Fire Safety Lapses

The massive blaze at Swagata Square, Guwahati, which houses multiple branches of the State Bank of India (SBI), including Sohum Emporia, continued to burn even after 33 hours, defying nonstop efforts by more than a hundred firefighters.

The inferno, which began on Tuesday night, showed no signs of completely dying out even by 6 AM today, with thick smoke still billowing from the building’s interior.

Despite relentless efforts through the night, the fire brigade struggled to control the flames engulfing the multi-storey structure.

Officials said 100–150 personnel from multiple fire stations were deployed in the massive operation. But the situation grew more challenging due to severe structural limitations within the building.

Swagata Square had no proper rear exit. The building’s rear section also lacked access for fire tenders, leaving a large portion of the site unreachable for rescue and dousing operations.

The lack of a proper fire escape route and failure to maintain emergency access points severely crippled the firefighting operation, allowing the blaze to rage uncontrollably.

