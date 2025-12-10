Massive Midnight Fire at SOHUM Emporia in Guwahati; SBI Branch Destroyed

A major fire swept through SOHUM Emporia late Tuesday night in Guwahati, causing extensive damage to the multi-storey commercial complex.

The blaze, which is believed to have started around midnight, rapidly engulfed all six floors of the building, turning the situation critical within minutes.

SOHUM Emporia, which is located in city’s ABC area, houses multiple offices of the State Bank of India (SBI), all of which were heavily affected. Preliminary assessments indicate that cash, documents and property worth crores may have been lost in the incident. Firefighters faced immense difficulty as no materials inside the building could be evacuated in time.

More than a dozen fire tenders were pressed into action, and teams battled the flames for nearly six hours before finally bringing the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

