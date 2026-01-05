Swapnil Pal Takes Charge as Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner

IAS officer Swapnil Pal on Monday assumed charge as the District Commissioner of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

A 2018-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, Pal was earlier serving as the District Commissioner of Tinsukia. He brings with him administrative experience from one of Assam’s key districts.

The change follows a recent order issued by the Assam government. As per the reshuffle, former Kamrup (M) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan has been transferred to Tinsukia, while Swapnil Pal has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

