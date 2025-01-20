Major Reshuffle in Assam Police: Key IPS Officers Transferred

In a major reshuffle of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Assam, several key postings have been announced with immediate effect.

Advertisment

An official notification issued by the Government of Assam’s Home department on Monday announced the transfer and posting of four IPS officers.

Key Transfers

On repatriation from Central Deputation and in the interest of public service, Dr. V. Siva Prasad Ganjala, IPS (RR-2005) is posted as Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Nagaon and I/C Deputy Inspector General of Police (Hills Range), Diphu as additional charge with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS transferred.

Shri Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS (SPS-2005), Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Nagaon and additional charge of I/C Deputy Inspector General of Police (Hills Range), Diphu is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Border), Assam, Srimanatapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Prasanta Sagar Changmai, IPS transferred.

Shri Prasanta Sagar Changmai, IPS (SPS-2005), Inspector General of Police (Border), Assam, Srimanatapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Northern Range), Tezpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Bijoy Giri Kuligam, IPS transferred.

Shri Bijoy Giri Kuligam, IPS (SPS- 2009), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range), Tezpur is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (WR), Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.