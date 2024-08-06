Targeted Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Critically Injured in Guwahati's Narengi

A severe hit-and-run incident in Narengi, Guwahati, has left a man critically injured after a targeted attack. The incident took place at Kalankpar market, where the accused, identified as Bipul Das, allegedly used his vehicle to deliberately run over the victim amidst an ongoing personal dispute.
The victim identified as Suman Kumar Jha, who works at the Narengi Military Camp, was quickly rushed to a nearby nursing home before being transferred to Down Town Hospital due to his deteriorating condition. He remains in critical care in the ICU.
According to the victim's father, the conflict began when the accused Bipul Das hit the victim's parked vehicle. When the victim confronted him about the damage, the situation escalated. Das reportedly drove towards the victim, placing him on the bonnet of his car and dragging him for nearly 200 meters before leaving him unconscious.
The victim's father also revealed that his son had a previous altercation with the accused in February, during which Das allegedly threatened him, saying, "Dekh lenge" ("I’ll see to it").
“My son is currently in ICU at the Down Town Hospital, we have lodged an FIR at the police station”, added his mother.
An FIR has been lodged at the Noonmati Police Station, and the case is being treated as an attempted murder. The city police acted swiftly to arrest Bipul Das, who is now in custody, and are actively investigating the incident to uncover the motive and circumstances surrounding this violent act.