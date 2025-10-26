Team “Roi Roi Binale” Intervenes After Sudden Ticket Price Hike

A controversy erupted across Assam after cinema halls abruptly increased ticket prices for Roi Roi Binale, the much-awaited final film featuring the late musical icon Zubeen Garg. The sudden hike triggered massive public backlash, with many alleging that cinema owners were exploiting people’s emotions and taking undue advantage of the unprecedented demand for Zubeen Garg’s last cinematic appearance.

Following this, Team Roi Roi Binale issued an official statement on Facebook addressing the ongoing public concerns. The team clarified that the price surge was caused by dynamic pricing—a system widely used by multiplex chains like PVR and Cinepolis—where ticket prices rise automatically based on booking demand.

In their statement, the team wrote that once 60% of seats for a show are booked, ticket prices automatically increase, and they rise further when bookings cross 80%. They emphasized that this system applies to all films. However, the team requested cinema halls not to implement dynamic pricing for Roi Roi Binale and to maintain the original fixed ticket rates. The authorities have agreed, and within the next 1–2 hours, audiences will be able to purchase tickets at the previously decided prices.

Before this clarification, several cinema halls in Guwahati had already raised prices sharply. Cinepolis tickets priced at ₹220 and ₹240 were hiked to ₹320 and ₹340 respectively. VIP class tickets jumped from ₹450 to ₹600. At PVR, Prime Plus tickets increased from ₹330 to ₹420, Prime tickets from ₹280 to ₹380, and Classic tickets from ₹250 to ₹360. Each ticket category saw a surge of nearly ₹100, sparking outrage on social media, with users accusing hall owners of “commercialising Zubeen’s legacy.”

Despite the ticket hike, advance bookings for the film began on a massive scale. Thousands of tickets were sold within hours, reflecting the deep emotional connection fans hold with Zubeen Garg months after his tragic passing. Theatres reported that shows were filling up rapidly across Assam, with morning and late-night screenings in high demand, and emotional tributes pouring in on booking platforms.

Fans took to social media demanding fair pricing, arguing that cinema owners were cashing in on the sentiments of grieving Assamese people. Screenshots of inflated prices went viral, prompting the film’s production team to intervene directly.

With Team Roi Roi Binale stepping in, fans can now expect ticket prices to return to normal soon. The team has urged people to remain patient and avoid panic booking. The film holds special emotional value for Assam, as it marks the last on-screen performance of Zubeen Garg—a legend whose voice defined generations.