Garima Saikia Garg Under Stress, Not Ill: Doctor Issues Clarification

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late music legend Zubeen Garg, is physically stable but under extreme emotional distress following her husband’s demise, confirmed family physician Dr. Hitesh Baruah. Addressing growing public concern over her health, Dr. Baruah clarified that Garima’s weakness is a result of severe emotional strain and lack of sleep—not any medical complication.

“Garima has been going through tremendous emotional trauma. She has not been able to sleep for many nights and is under immense stress. That is why she is physically weak,” Dr. Baruah said. “I checked her pulse and blood pressure—everything is normal. There is no cause for panic.”

Since Zubeen’s death, Garima has been continuously meeting well-wishers, fans, artists and family members who have been visiting her residence and Zubeen Khetra to offer condolences.

“The visits often continue late into the night—sometimes even till 4 a.m.,” Dr. Baruah revealed. “She is emotionally drained and has not had proper rest. That is the only reason for her weakness.”

The doctor added that medications have been prescribed and advised the public to allow Garima some peace and privacy to recover from the psychological shock.

In a strong statement, Dr. Baruah also condemned the spread of rumours that Zubeen Garg was suffering from depression before his death.

“These are completely false narratives. We have treated Zubeen for a long time—he was never in depression,” Dr. Baruah asserted. “No such statement was made by our hospital or any doctor. These claims are fabricated and are hurting Garima emotionally.”

He urged media organizations and social media users to behave responsibly and stop spreading unverified claims.

“I would like to request all media platforms and the public not to circulate unverified information,” Dr. Baruah said. “Such rumours create unnecessary emotional pressure on the family. It is important that they are given time and space to cope with their loss.”

As Garima struggles through unimaginable loss while standing as the pillar of her family, Dr. Baruah’s statement highlights the urgent need for sensitivity during Assam’s most emotional tragedy in recent memory.

