Unidentified Night Bus Rams Vehicles in Dibrugarh, Injures Eight Bol Bom Pilgrims

A major road accident on the newly constructed Khowang flyover in Dibrugarh district left eight people injured early Monday morning, with three reported to be in critical condition. The accident occurred when an unidentified night bus rammed into two private vehicles en route to a Bol Bom pilgrimage.

Advertisment

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident took place around dawn when the high-speed bus hit two luxury vehicles — bearing registration numbers AS 06 AA 5723 and AS 06 H 1049 — from behind. The force of the impact caused both vehicles to veer off and crash into the road divider, leaving several occupants severely injured.

All the victims are believed to be residents of the Khowang area. They were immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. Doctors at AMCH confirmed that three of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing intensive treatment.

While the identities of the injured are yet to be officially confirmed, sources suggest they were devotees headed for a Bol Bom religious procession — a pilgrimage associated with the holy month of Shravan.

The night bus, reportedly responsible for the crash, fled the scene immediately after the collision. Local police have launched a manhunt and are examining CCTV footage and other leads to identify and trace the vehicle involved.

“The bus did not stop after the accident. We are trying to identify its registration and trace its route. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway,” said a police official from Khowang police station.

This incident has raised concerns about road safety and the reckless driving habits of night buses in Assam, particularly on newly built highways and flyovers.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Assam: Vehicle Carrying Bol Bom Devotees Overturns in Kaliabor, 18 Injured