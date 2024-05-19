Teen Held for Selling IPL Tickets in Black in Guwahati

As Guwahati eagerly anticipates the highly awaited IPL showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, an unsettling revelation has emerged from Barsapara. A teenager has sparked fury among sports enthusiasts by reportedly partaking in black market ticket sales for the IPL.
The teenager allegedly sold tickets, originally priced at Rs 1,600, for an exorbitant Rs 3,000-4,000, and even peddled Rs 3,500 tickets for a staggering Rs 17,000, capitalizing on the soaring demand for the event.
Furthermore, allegations have emerged implicating officials from Book My Show, the ticketing platform, in the controversy. However, the validity of these accusations against Book My Show's authorities is yet to be substantiated.
In response to this, calls for action against those involved in the illicit ticket trade have grown louder, with demands for stringent measures to curb further exploitation of fans.
This is a developing story....