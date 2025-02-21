Teenager from Guwahati Alleges Sexual Abuse at Mirza’s Gyanam Hostel; Owner Arrested

A teenager from Maligaon has allegedly fallen victim to sexual abuse at Gyanam Hostel, a boys' hostel in Kamrup’s Mirza locality. The victim’s parents had admitted him to the hostel, unaware of the horror he would endure.

According to reports, the hostel's owner, Bhupen Kalita, had been subjecting the boy to sexual abuse for a long time.

The shocking incident came to light after the victim finally informed his parents about the ordeal.

Further allegations have surfaced, suggesting that multiple boys staying at the hostel were also subjected to abuse by Kalita.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family at Palashbari Police Station, the accused was arrested.

Police have registered a case against Bhupen Kalita and have taken him into custody for questioning before presenting him in court.

The victim’s mother has demanded strict punishment for the accused, seeking justice for her son.

Meanwhile, before being taken to court, Bhupen Kalita denied all allegations, claiming that the accusations against him were false.

