Teenager Held for Allegedly Raping Friend in Guwahati

In a heinous incident, a teenager was allegedly raped by her friend in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the victim was 14-year-old girl who was on her way to tuition during the early hours of today at 4.45 am when her friend took her to an office where she is alleged to have been raped by him.

The victim alleged that her friend took her to his friend’s office and raped her while she was on her to way to attend tuition class.

Meanwhile, after being aware of the incident, the family of the victim has lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar Police Station against the accused on rape charges.

Based on the complaint, the police have apprehended the two friends involved in the alleged rape case.

Last month, a 46-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a minor girl in Guwahati.

As per reports, the accused found the 14-year-old minor girl alone at home and took the opportunity to commit the heinous crime.

According to the police, a case dated March 6, numbered 393/23 u/s 376(3) IPC r/w/s 6 POCSO Act had been registered in connection with the matter and further action will be taken as per the law.