Guwahati: Another Minor Girl Raped, 4th In A Month

Amid a distressing rise in crimes women, a 46-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a minor girl in Guwahati, reports emerged on Monday.
The tragic news from Guwahati comes just a day ahead of International Women’s Day. As per reports, the accused found the 14-year-old minor girl alone at home and took the opportunity to commit the heinous crime.
Dispur Police in Guwahati detained the accused in question last night, reports stated. Officials identified him as Mohammad Betan Ali, aged 46 years.
According to the police, a case dated March 6, numbered 393/23 u/s 376(3) IPC r/w/s 6 POCSO Act has been registered in connection with the matter and further action will be taken as per the law.
However, amid a recent rise in crimes in Guwahati, the police’s inability to bring such incidents down has been questioned by citizens. At least three incidents of rape against minor victims were reported in the month of February alone in Guwahati.
Earlier on February 6, a 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped at her residence in Guwahati’s Birubari area. According to sources, the minor girl was raped by the landlord of their rented house when her parents were outside. The incident was reported at Nizorapara area in Birubari.
The accused landlord was been identified Diganta Das, aged 49 years.
Following the incident, her family members filed a complaint against Das with Guwahati Police. The accused went on the run having committed the crime.
It also came to the fore that Das had threatened the family of vacating the house after the police complaint was filed. Guwahati Police launched a manhunt against the accused.
On February 11, Guwahati Police arrested Diganta Das, accused of raping the 13-year-old minor girl in Birubari area earlier that week.
The accused was apprehended from Jalukbari. He was on the run following the incident.
On February 17, Guwahati city police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area. The incident allegedly took place a few months ago.
The accused, identified as Babul Ahmed, was apprehended from Baghbar Maharipam village in Barpeta district following a prolonged manhunt.
According to information, the heinous incident took place at Kushal Nagar in Bamunimaidan area of Guwahati few months ago. The accused reportedly lived as a tenant at the victim’s house and had committed the crime when the latter’s mother was away for work.
Ahmed worked as a fish seller in the locality of Guwahati and had fled to Barpeta after committing the crime, sources said. A case under relevant sections was later registered against the malefactor.
On February 20, Guwahati Police apprehended another person for raping a minor girl. According to sources, the heinous crime was reported in Pandu where a 13-year-old girl was raped by the accused.
Following the incident, a complaint was filed at Jalukbari Police Station against the accused, identified as Badal Das. Based on the complaint filed, the police apprehended Badal in connection to the rape case and started investigating the matter.