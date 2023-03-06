Guwahati: Another Minor Girl Raped, 4th In A Month

Amid a distressing rise in crimes women, a 46-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a minor girl in Guwahati, reports emerged on Monday.

The tragic news from Guwahati comes just a day ahead of International Women’s Day. As per reports, the accused found the 14-year-old minor girl alone at home and took the opportunity to commit the heinous crime.

Dispur Police in Guwahati detained the accused in question last night, reports stated. Officials identified him as Mohammad Betan Ali, aged 46 years.

According to the police, a case dated March 6, numbered 393/23 u/s 376(3) IPC r/w/s 6 POCSO Act has been registered in connection with the matter and further action will be taken as per the law.