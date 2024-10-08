Tenant Beats Up Landlord In Guwahati's Lokhra; Complaint Filed

A verbal spat between a landlord and his tenant turned violent and the former was beaten up in Guwahati's Lokhra area on Tuesday. The dispute between owner Pradeep Choudhury was over vacating the property rented out to Nagendra Shah to set up a shop.
Choudhury alleged that he was beaten up by men hired by Shah after telling him to vacate the premises. As per reports, Shah had been running the shop on rent for the past 12 years. However, when he was told to vacate, he didn't comply.
The matter even went to court and has been sub-judice for the last eight years. On Monday, Shah started construction works at the store which resulted in a verbal spat with the owner Pradeep Choudhury. This morning, when Choudhury was at the premises, the former reached and first used expletives against him.
Thereafter, he brought a group of men and thrashed him inside the shop, according to the complainant. In the wake of the incident, Choudhury has filed a complaint with Garchuk police and the matter is being investigated.