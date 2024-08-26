Tension Erupts in Guwahati Over Vehicle Parking Dispute at Central Mall

A staff member from Central Mall described the incident: “I saw a few youths, who are probably non-Assamese, involved in a heated argument with our security personnel. One of my colleagues, who works in the mall, confronted them and asked them not to create a scene since there was no parking available inside. The youths then began to beat him. We later learned they were non-Assamese. As Assamese individuals, we feel unsafe these days. I suspect the youths were under the influence of alcohol. With recent incidents in Meghalaya, we wonder how we will be safe in other parts of the country. The rise in rape cases and other crimes is also a concern.”