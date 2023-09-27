'The Hero We Need': Janata Bhawan Homeguard Turns Trash Into Treasure With This Innovative Way

Ron.
In a commendable effort aimed at environmental conservation and sustainable landscaping, a Homeguard stationed at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati has ingeniously repurposed discarded plastic water bottles to protect and nurture the lush greenery surrounding the government building.
Faced with the challenge of preserving the health and vitality of the trees and plants in the complex's garden area, the Homeguard, identified as Samsul Ahmed, brainstormed a creative solution. Instead of allowing countless plastic bottles to clutter the environment, he decided to give these bottles a second life by transforming them into protective shields for the greenery.
Ahmed is a Homeguard stationed at the parking area of the Janata Bhawan. Whilst performing his regular duties, Ahmed collected discarded water bottles from the complex premises and filled them with mud before planting saplings inside them. This innovative approach not only addresses the issue of plastic waste but also ensures that the trees and plants receive a continuous supply of moisture, especially during dry spells.
The process involves carefully cutting the bottom of the plastic bottles, making them resemble protective domes, and then planting saplings inside. These "bottle shields" serve a dual purpose by preventing evaporation and acting as a barrier against pests and extreme weather conditions.
The innovative use of waste water bottles has garnered attention and praise from government officials as well as the Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh.
Ahmed’s initiative serves as a remarkable example of how creativity and resourcefulness can contribute to sustainability efforts.