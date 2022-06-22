The MLAs Behind Rebel Leader Eknath Shinde Who Arrived In Guwahati

Amid major political turmoil in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday along with his party’s and other independent MLAs.

Talks are likely to be held over the political future of Maharashtra as Shinde and his tribe of MLAs has settled at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the MLAs who accompanied Shinde are Pratap Sarnaik, Shrinivas Vanga, Anil Babar, Nitish Deshmukh, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Sanjay Sirsat, Mahendra Dalvi, Bharath Bhogvale, Prakash Surve, Suhas Kande, Bachchu Kadu, Narendra Bhondekar, Sanjay Gaikwad, Sanjay Bhashkar Raimulkar, Balaji Kinikar, Ramesh Bornare, Chimanrao Patil, Kishor Appa Patil, Nitin Tale, Sandeep Bhumre, Mahendra Thorve, Rajkumar Dayaram Patel, Dnyanraj Chougule, Pradeep Jaiswal, Prakashrao Abitkar, Shahajibapu Patil, Vishwanath Bhoir, Shantaram More, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh More, Shambhuraj Desai, Udaysingh Rajput and Abdul Sattar.