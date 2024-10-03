Theft Wave Strikes Guwahati Ahead of Durga Puja Celebrations

The Durga Puja festivities in Guwahati have been overshadowed by a rising tide of thefts, causing alarm among residents.
Recent reports indicate that unidentified miscreants are targeting both two-wheelers and four-wheelers from homes across the city.
In a notable incident at Amgaon, just 800 meters from the Panikhaiti Police Station, two suspected thieves were captured on CCTV stealing an auto van owned by Jalal Ali.
The victim, who had purchased the vehicle on loan, had only made four instalments before the theft occurred. Police investigations are currently underway.
Another disturbing robbery was reported in Panjabari on Tuesday, where intruders broke into a home on the cemetery link road along the Six Mile-Panjabari route. The robbers removed a window grill and made off with valuable possessions.
Despite the victim’s family promptly reporting the crime to Dispur Police Station, no police response had been received even 24 hours later, leaving them frustrated with the apparent negligence.
Adding to the concern, a few days prior, a Pulsar N160 motorcycle was stolen in the same area, with registration number AS 34 6232. In that case as well, police failed to apprehend the culprits, despite having access to CCTV footage.
These alarming incidents have raised significant security concerns among the citizens, prompting many to question the safety of living in Guwahati, touted as a "smart city."
The ongoing thefts during the festive season have left residents anxious, calling for immediate action to restore safety and peace in their neighbourhoods.