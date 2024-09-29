Thieves Target Chhattisgarh Governor's Business Establishment in Guwahati

The business establishment of Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka was targeted by thieves on Hem Baruah Road in Panbazar, Guwahati on Sunday.
This family-run business, which has been a cornerstone of the community since 1947, has provided valuable contributions to the local economy for over seven decades.
The Guwahati Police have been notified and are actively investigating the theft to apprehend those responsible.
Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
This is a developing story....