Thief Dressed in 'Mekhela Chador' Executes Burglary on Lakshmi Puja Night in Guwahati

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, revealing the audacity of the culprit.
In a surprising turn of events during Lakshmi Puja night on Wednesday, a thief dressed in a traditional 'Mekhela Chador' executed a burglary in the city's Basistha locality.

For some time, a group of individuals donning women’s attire has been linked to thefts in this area. In the latest incident, a scooty belonging to Deep Kalita, a resident of Swargapur in Basistha, was stolen.

The police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the suspect and are urging locals to remain vigilant.

