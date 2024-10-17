Tragedy Strikes at Lakshmi Puja Event: Young Performer Dies on Stage in Assam

A tragic incident unfolded at a cultural evening function in Garuduba, Thelamara, under the Sonitpur district of Assam, where a 19-year-old girl, Srijana Khatiora, collapsed while dancing on stage. The event was held to celebrate Lakshmi Puja.
During her performance alongside three fellow dancers, Srijana suddenly fainted, prompting immediate action. She was rushed to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH), where doctors sadly declared her brought dead.
Srijana was a first-year student at Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College in Dhekiajuli. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the district, leaving the community in mourning.