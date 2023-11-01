Assam: 44 Cattle Heads Rescued From Truck at Jorabat; Two Held

In a significant catch, Assam police successfully intercepted and rescued 44 cattle heads being illegally transported in a truck at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The operation culminated in the apprehension of two individuals involved in the illicit cattle trafficking. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mafizul Khan and Aminul Haque.
According to sources, the cattle heads were being smuggled from Nagaon and were en route to Byrnihat before being intercepted at Jorabat by alert police.
Upon inspection of the truck, the police discovered the 44 cattle heads, crammed inside the rear of the truck.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Last month, as many as 32 cattle heads were recovered from three cars in Assam's Nagaon district. During the bust, one person was arrested by the police on charges of stealing the cattle.
A police team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kaliabor Rupjyoti Dutta carried out an operation against cattle theft in Nagaon's Kaliabor.A senior Nagaon Police official said, "The police team recovered 32 stolen cattle from three vehicles. Three vehicles have been seized and the main accused arrested."