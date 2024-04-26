Thieves Target 'Mandal & Brothers' Warehouse in Guwahati, Resulting in Burglary

A warehouse located in Guwahati's Beltola area, specifically owned by 'Mandal & Brothers' at 6 no. Gali, behind Kamrup Kata, under Basistha Police Station, was targeted by thieves, resulting in theft on the intervening night on last April 22-23, 2024.
The owner reported a significant loss, stating that goods including Mustard Oil & Pulses valued at 26 lakhs were stolen during the early hours. The perpetrators broke through the warehouse shutter and disabled the main transmitter of the CCTV cameras. Additionally, they made off with the DVR machine.
This unfortunate incident marks the second theft at the same warehouse within the last two months. A similar occurrence transpired on February 18, 2024, resulting in the loss of goods worth several lakhs. Despite filing an FIR and police visits following both incidents, neither the stolen goods have been recovered nor have any suspects been apprehended.
The repetition of such incidents in an area merely kilometers away from the Basistha Police Station raises concerns about security, especially given its proximity to National Highways. This situation prompts questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in addressing such crimes not only in this locality but also in other areas facing similar challenges.
Furthermore, these incidents add to a string of theft cases reported over recent months, with little progress made in terms of arrests or recoveries.