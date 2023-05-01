This initiative is Huge and Unparallel: GU VC on Hemkosh

Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Dr Pratap Jyoti Handique on the occasion said that Hemkosh was authored at the time when Assamese language was in a primitive stage of life and that the university is proud to have Hemchandra Baruah’s statue at the university premises.
Dr Pratap Jyoti Handique attended the ceremony held at BKB auditorium in Gauhati University on Monday.
Dr Handique said, “This day is very notable for GU particularly. I congratulate Shri Jayanta Baruah and his efficient and dedicated team for this initiative. This initiative is huge and unparallel. This is his first stopover in this institute.”
“Hemkosh is the first etymology Assamese dictionary. It was authored at a time when the Assamese language was in a very primitive stage of life. GU is proud to have Hemchandra Baruah’s statue,” he added.
Former general secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha Basanta Goswami said that today is a memorable day for people of Assam and those who feel proud to be an Assamese are on a peak of the pride ladder.
Goswami said, “Like Hemchandra Baruah used to say, one can get relief but cannot find joy.”
He said, “Hemchandra Baruah had the knowledge in language in the nineteenth century itself while Indian linguistic gathered that knowledge in the 1960s. Before writing a dictionary, one should write a grammar book.”
“Hemchandra Baruah, Gunabhiram Barua and Anandaram Dhekial Phukan laid the foundation of nationalism in Assam. It is with Hemkosh Braille version that Assamese nationalism has been transformed into Indian mega-nationalism,” he said.
“Hemchandra Baruah was an uncompromising social revolutionary who lit the lamp of knowledge. We need more people like Hemchandra Baruah,” Goswami said.
Earlier today, Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah on Monday received the official certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making achievement of Hemkosh as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary.