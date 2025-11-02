“This Is Rotten Politics Around Zubeen Garg”: Bipin Chawdang Hits Out

Noted singer Bipin Chawdang visited Zubeen Kshetra today and expressed deep frustration over the delayed justice in the case of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. Speaking to the media, Chawdang criticized the ongoing politicization surrounding the singer’s death.

“This is rotten politics,” he said. “Using a deceased person for political gain is unacceptable. Both the ruling government and the opposition are playing politics with Zubeen’s name. We have faith in the judiciary, but in our hearts, we carry a fire for justice. We want justice as soon as possible.”

During his visit, Chawdang performed Zubeen Garg’s popular song “Politics Nokoriba Bondhu”, a pointed message to political leaders exploiting the late artist’s legacy.

He added, “It has been 40–50 days since our beloved artist passed away, and we still have not received justice. We will continue to come to Zubeen Kshetra until justice is delivered. Zubeen Garg was not an ordinary person; he was a pure soul. The politicians may think people don’t understand their games, but everyone sees through it.”

Chawdang also addressed the government’s SOP restricting visits to Zubeen Kshetra after 10 PM. He emphasized that there is no fixed time for paying respects. “Whenever we come to this area, we will always make it a point to visit the memorial, regardless of time,” he said, underscoring the fans’ determination to continue honoring Zubeen Garg.