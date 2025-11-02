“Power Isn’t Permanent; Himanta Will Be Ex-CM Next Year”: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, accusing him of misgovernance, intimidation, and corruption, while warning of political consequences in the future.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi stated, “Nobody is willing to listen to the CM, and nobody trusts his word. He himself is reducing his credibility to zero. He is acting out of fear, he has proven his own shortcomings. That is why he keeps speaking nonsense every day.”

Gogoi emphasized that Assam’s people are aware and intelligent, cautioning the Chief Minister against trying to intimidate them. “We give him a warning: your power isn’t permanent. You will have to live with these people even after losing office. When Congress forms the government next year, Himanta will become ex-CM. He may even try to flee abroad, possibly Singapore, taking Tuliram Ronghang with him,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader also attacked the state government’s performance on border security, alleging that despite claims of a “double-engine” BJP government, Assam’s borders with Nagaland and Meghalaya remain unsecured. He added that Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tuliram Ronghang are allegedly misusing their position to acquire land and sell it to corporate giants like Adani, Ambani, and Patanjali.

Gogoi further addressed personal allegations against him by the CM, saying, “The CM calls me a Pakistani agent while simultaneously filing a defamation case. If I am a Pakistani agent, action should be taken. The irony is that Himanta himself has defamed Assam repeatedly. Wherever I go in India, people ask me about our CM for all wrong reasons.”

He also questioned the link between prominent figures and ongoing investigations: “The CM involved Rita Choudhury in the Zubeen Garg case. What is her connection to Zubeen’s death? Hours have been spent making Garima Garg, who filed the case, sit in the SIT office.”