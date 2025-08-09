“This Time, We Will Meet for Real,” Says Bikash Axom to Victor Das

The long-standing rift between the controversial figure Victor Das and the Bir Lachit Sena appears to be spiraling further out of control, with tensions reaching a fever pitch over the past several days.

Victor Das, a figure well known for his provocative and often inflammatory behavior, has once again stirred the pot by hurling abuses and slangs against the Bir Lachit Sena and, most notably, its prominent leader Shrinkhal Chaliha — whom he previously insultingly nicknamed “Pencil.” After days of relentless online provocations, Victor challenged Shrinkhal Chaliha to a one-on-one confrontation.

In response, the Bir Lachit Sena members arrived outside Victor’s residence in the late hours of Thursday, a move captured on video that quickly went viral on social media. The footage shows Sena members calling out to Victor, declaring that they had accepted his challenge and were ready to confront him. However, Victor refused to come out.

The saga took a bizarre twist the very next day when Victor went live on Facebook. He claimed ignorance about the Sena’s visit, citing that he was in deep sleep at the time. Yet, instead of de-escalating, Victor resumed his tirade, unleashing further abuses, including derogatory remarks against Sena leadership, particularly targeting Bikash Axom and Shrinkhal Chaliha, whom he labeled as “cowards” during the live session.

This blatant provocation prompted a strong reaction from Bikash Axom, Chief Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena Assam’s Kamrup District. Taking to Facebook on Saturday, Bikash posted a poignant and stern message addressing Victor directly: “Brother Victor, I once shared a good relationship with you. Many questioned me why I befriended a person like you — someone they called mentally unwell. But in my opinion, no one is born bad. Seeing photos with you, people criticized me. My hope was to transform you into an asset. As a student who only ranked third in matriculation, I always cared deeply for such individuals because the top ten are destined to become IAS or IPS officers. But now Victor, you have crossed the line by targeting every organization with foul language. I respect and care even for a person with mental illness, but your current behavior and the situation you’ve created have no place for respect anymore.”

Bikash further emphasized that though he never wished to take legal action against any Assamese citizen lightly, the gravity of Victor’s provocations has forced a different approach. He warned Victor not to disturb him late at night with drunken calls or smoke-filled threats. “What must be done will happen through the law, not over the phone or online,” Bikash asserted. “Learn to recognize yourself, brother Victor. The Bir Lachit Sena Assam Kamrup will come looking for you. This time, we will meet for real.”

Adding further fuel to the fire, Bikash shared a video showing Victor standing in a school corridor, engaged in a heated verbal exchange with members of the Bir Lachit Sena. The caption was equally sharp: “Victor is a teacher. Our Kamrup District committee went to detain him at the school. We had done nothing to Victor, but he himself has invited trouble. Trying to detain him at the school — remember, even a tiger can be defeated in time.”