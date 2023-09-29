Gujarat Police Seize Cocaine Worth Rs 800 Cr from Kutch Coast

In yet another massive drug haul, the Gujarat Police seized 80 kg of cocaine worth Rs 800 crores in Kutch, reports said.
As per sources, the cocaine was dumped on the banks of Mithi Rohar village in Kutch.
According to information, the police while conducting a patrol at the coast recovered 80 packets of cocaine, each weighing a kilogram. The police suspect that the smugglers dumped the contraband out of fear of getting caught.
Kutch East Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar confirming the new modus operandi of international drug mafias said that they don’t directly hand over the consignment to the local receivers but abandon the stock at isolated places.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.