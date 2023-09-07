Three Cars Crushed After Huge Tree Falls On Them at Sonapur Dhaba

Three vehicles were totaled after a large tree got uprooted and fell on them at a dhaba in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Wednesday night.
The incident was reported from Jalpan Dhaba located at Kamarkuchi area wherein a massive tree fell diagonally, completely crushing three vehicles that were parked at the designated parking area of the eatery.
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported as the vehicles had no occupants in them when the tree fell.
The owner of the dhaba, who had rented the place, informed that they had apprised the fragile condition of the tree to the landlord but to no avail. She said that they are not authorized to chop down trees or modify any part of the area, due to which they repeatedly told the landlord to take cognizance of the matter.
One of the car owners said that the tree fell just seconds after he stepped out of his vehicle. Had there been a slight delay, things could have been worse, he said.