CRPF Jawan Stabbed To Death, Another Injured In Arunachal

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was allegedly stabbed to death while another was injured in an attack by two bike-borne miscreants at Bodumsa along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday night.
The deceased jawan has been identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey. Both the jawans were posted at 106 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh.
Sources informed that two jawans had come to a market area on Wednesday late evening in civil clothes, following which they were attacked by two bike-borne miscreants.
Both the jawans were stabbed with a sharp object, resulting in the death of one. The miscreants fled the scene soon after.
The reason behind the attack is yet to be established.
Meanwhile, the injured jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.