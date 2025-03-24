Three Cattle Thieves Nabbed in Guwahati’s Rani, Two Escape

Three cattle thieves have been apprehended by the Guwahati police during a late-night patrol in Rani's Dharampur, sources said.

According to reports, the police team noticed a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number AS-15-AC-5582 and signalled it to stop on Sunday night. However, the driver ignored the signal and tried to flee.

Acting swiftly, the police team, led by Officer Hirkajyoti Majumdar along with the help of locals, managed to stop the vehicle and nab three individuals. On the other hand, two others managed to escape.

The police seized the vehicle, along with masks used for cattle theft, ropes, and other equipment.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jamal Miah (34) from Barpeta, Nayan Ali (24) from Mukalmua, and Jayadur Ali (35). They have been sent to court for further proceedings.